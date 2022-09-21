Farm Online
Home/Beef

China's ongoing love affair with beef: Over the Hooks

By Steve Martyn
September 21 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
China is the world's largest beef import market and the potential for further growth is substantial past some immediate constraints, writes Steve Martyn.

Forecasts out of the United States suggest that beef imports into China, the world's largest beef import market, will level out next year and likely contract by up to 19 per cent as the economy struggles under strict COVID-19 prevention measures along with forecasts of increased domestic production and ongoing uncertainty in the hotel, restaurant and institutional sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.