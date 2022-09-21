Farm Online
Growers say roadside cotton litter will not lead to explosion of new weeds

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 21 2022 - 4:00am
Cotton is littering the roadsides of the Northern Territory as growers are forced to truck their harvest to Queensland gins for processing.

Farmers have been forced to calm Northern Territory residents about harvested cotton littering large stretches of roadsides.

