Negotiations continue on 3000 acre Mackay district cattle property

By Mark Phelps
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:45am, first published 4:30am
FarmBuy Real Estate

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 1223 hectare (3022 acre) Mackay region grazing property Orkabie Downs after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.6 million.

