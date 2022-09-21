Global dairy price rebound continues

The rebound in global dairy prices continued at auction on Tuesday night.
The Global Dairy Trade price index was up 2 per cent, building on the 4.9pc increase at the start of the month.
Anhydrous milk fat led the rise, jumping 4pc, while whole milk powder was up 3.7pc and cheddar was up 2.1pc.
But skim milk powder (down 0.7pc) and butter (down 0.2pc) defied the trend.
Extremely weak global dairy supply - and no apparent signs of a big lift any time soon - is supporting the prices.
The index increases this month stem a tide of price falls since mid-March.
Westpac New Zealand senior agri economist Nathan Penny said whole milk powder prices had bounced more than 9pc over the two spring auctions.
"This result was in line with expectations," he said.
"We had pencilled in a 4pc lift in whole milk prices."
Mr Penny said New Zealand production in July was down 5.5pc on the previous year and was expected to be weak through September.
The bank had been expecting production to increase this season, after a 4pc drop last season, but "there are now clear downside risks to our production forecast".
But this and the positive auction result on Tuesday firmed up its high 2022/23 New Zealand milk price forecast.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
