Central Qld beachfront cattle property makes $4 million at auction

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
September 21 2022 - 5:30am
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE beachfront Central Queensland cattle property Coral Breeze has sold for $4 million at a Ray White Rural auction at auction on Wednesday.

