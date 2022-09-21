THE beachfront Central Queensland cattle property Coral Breeze has sold for $4 million at a Ray White Rural auction at auction on Wednesday.
Located at Cape Palmerston about 38km south of Sarina and about 60 minutes from Mackay, the 472 hectare (1180 acres) property in three freehold titles has a 3km frontage to the Coral Sea.
The sale price is equal to about $8475/ha ($3390/acre).
Coral Breeze is positioned between the beach side hamlet of Greenhill and the Cape Palmerston National Park.
The country is predominately open forest grazing with a good coverage of native pasture species as well as some signal and pangola grasses and legumes including wynn cassia and stylos.
The property is fenced and has a set of portable panel yards with a loading ramp.
Water is supplied by dams and permanent creeks.
Improvements include a three bedroom, two bathroom brick homestead with frontage to Greenhill Road.
The property has a 900m grass airstrip and also offers excellent fishing and crabbing.
The marketing of Coral Breeze was handled by Richard Murphy, Ray White Rural, Sarina.
