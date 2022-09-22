Farm Online
Nuffield Scholar Sarah Crosthwaite to research farmer resilience

Victoria Ellis
Philippe Perez
By Victoria Ellis, and Philippe Perez
September 22 2022 - 8:00am
Kergunyah South, Vic, dairy farmer and mental health professional Sarah Crosthwaite on a farm near Tamworth during this year's Nuffield National Conference. Picture supplied by Sarah Crosthwaite

A Kergunyah South, Vic, dairy farmer will use her Nuffield Scholarship to study how different agricultural sectors across the world support their producers' mental health, especially in a changing climate.

