Many people took advantage of yesterday's holiday to witness the Dartmouth Dam spilling for the first time in 26 years.
As forecast by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, water has started trickling over the dam's remarkable rock spillway.
It came on a day of major flooding alerts in the valley, most worrying in inland New South Wales.
Moderate flood warnings have been issued for further down the Murray River at Barham and minor flooding at Albury.
Flood waters from the Murray River combined with flood waters from the Edward River may cause minor flooding at Wakool Junction in early October.
Showers are forecast today in the Albury region although bigger totals are expected early next week.
The Murray's two biggest dams - Hume and Dartmouth - have been "creating air space" over the past month while sitting at 99 per cent capacity.
MDBA river management senior director Joe Davis said the spill would be at low volumes and contribute minor flows to the Mitta Mitta River downstream, with water also still being released through the valves at the base of the dam.
He does expect the flows to build up.
During the spill in 1996, water flowed over the dam wall from September 30 to November 24, with a peak flow of 19,600 megalitres per day, on October 4.
Since Dartmouth Dam was completed in 1979 it has physically spilled in four times, all in the 1990s.
Built as a drought reserve, it is the largest capacity dam in Victoria and the highest structure of its kind in Australia and stores almost four million megalitres of water.
"Dartmouth Dam has been considered effectively full since early August when we started pre-releasing water from the dam to manage airspace," Mr Davis said.
Jointly managed by the MDBA and Goulburn-Murray Water, Dartmouth Dam is the most upstream storage in the River Murray system and collects almost 10 per cent of the system's inflow.
Murchison man Brandon Reilly who packed up his drone gear and made the three-hour trip to the reservoir.
Mr Reilly was one of dozens of sightseers who travelled to Dartmouth yesterday, most of them following the saga of the imminent spill over the past two weeks through social media.
Mr Reilly said it was a perfect day to take advantage of the public holiday and shoot some drone footage.
"I'm not here in my capacity as a CFA volunteer but I've been following this whole thing very closely, it's fascinating," Mr Reilly said."
"We got a call yesterday from a friend saying, 'well, she's over', so I said, right - we're definitely coming up.
Liam Therkersen and Talisha Detering travelled from Wodonga with Renee Mildren to see what the fuss was about.
"We saw it was a big deal on Facebook - some people were saying it was awesome," Talisha, 17 said. "It's not that much to see at the moment, but the trickle will probably pick up.
"I reckon the dam would make a great water slide."
- with Border Mail, Albury.
