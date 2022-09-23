Anticipation is building across rural Australia for the many millions of dollars of farmland set to change hands over the spring.
Little used town halls and sporting clubhouses will be hosting an array of public auctions over the next few weeks with most wondering will the incredible prices of the past few years continue.
Real estate agents say there is every reason to expect more records will tumble particularly as supply is drying up.
Neighbouring farmers are strongly expected to continue making a generational play at securing any extra land while times are good.
This week Australian Community Media's agricultural print editions featured some of the key properties to be sold around the nation in their annual Spring Property Guides.
Again we will see family farm buyers gambling on the future, not just their own but also their children.
They well know this three year run of La Nina bountiful seasons cannot last forever and commodity prices will come back to normality.
Already they are seeing fertiliser, fuel and chemical price rises starting to bite as well as rising interest rates continuing to worry.
The record run of farmland prices has also soaked up much of the available inventory which agents say will place greater focus on what ever is on the market this spring.
Agents at PPHS Real Estate on the Victoria/South Australia border expect more medium sized properties will flow onto the sales market in the next few years.
The lack of workforce for an ageing farming population and current biosecurity risks are at play, the agency says.
In its recent farmland sales report, Rabobank said another factor was at play also this spring - the fear of missing out, which they even gave an acronym "FOMO".
With fewer properties, and nervousness over how long the good times will last, family farmers are keen to buy while they can.
Nationally, Rabobank's analysis found the median prices for cropping country rose 27 per cent to $5450 per hectare in the past year, grazing land rose by a third to $8100.
Ray White Rural South Australia says it has never seen the demand for farm land as high as this past year.
It has been "an exhilarating ride for sellers", agency principals Geoff and Dan Schell said.
"Despite the curveballs of COVID-19, the confidence in South Australian agriculture bolstered buyers to set record prices in farmland and rural property," they said.
The seemingly unstoppable rural property market continues to go from strength to strength despite a backdrop of rising interest rates, increasing inflation, and global uncertainty.
While the change in economic conditions has impacted on the often more volatile residential property and equity markets, investments in agriculture are continuing to be seen as a safer alternative.
New South Wales
The enterprises tantalising investors range from country at Goulburn offered with a soon to be constructed windfarm that will generate substantial passive income to the impressive Petro Station north of Mildura, which has been transformed during the past five years into a world class grain and cotton machine.
There is also highly productive country on the Dorrigo Plateau, grain and grazing operations in reliable rainfall areas including 1870 hectare (4620 acre) Braemar at Tamworth, through to north western grazing properties in the semi-arid zone.
What is also apparent across is that virtually all agricultural land remains in incredibly strong demand, as indicated by record prices at Trundle ($2337/acre) and Burren Junction ($2224/acre).
One property certain to figure prominently this spring is Plumthorpe at Barraba, which is capable of carrying 4000-plus breeders.
The 11,323 hectare (27,980 acre) unrestricted freehold property brought to the market by Meares & Associates and Hart Rural Agencies is expected to fetch about $80 million when it goes to auction on November 9.
The Scott family's high calibre Riverina cropping, breeding and fattening property Aratula at Tocumwal will also generate major interest.
Perched on the banks of the Murray River, the 4853ha (11,991 acre) property with about 4040ha of arable country is expected to make more than $40m through an expression of interest process conducted by Nutrien Harcourts.
The Baker family's farms in the Howlong region near Albury take in 3011 hectares (7440 acres) are also being sold through an EOI conducted by Nutrien Harcourts. The highly productive farms have 1925ha (4757 acres) under irrigation with 4287 megalitres of water entitlements.
Versatile Southern Tablelands grazing property Hillview Park is being offered by Elders with a significant upside: an approved, but still to be constructed, 13 turbine windfarm set to deliver a passive income of about $235,000 a year.
The impressive 911ha (2251 acre) property also runs 200 Angus breeders and 1500 Merino ewes.
Victoria
In Victoria, the Wallaloo Golf Club will host the auction of a long-held parcel of Marnoo farmland on October 7.
The Boyd family farm in East Gippsland is on the market for the time in almost 140 years.
The Seymour Park aggregation across 399 hectares near Portland is up for grabs on October 13.
On the border, $20 million is the asking price for a large dryland cropping operation near Mildura.
The Fredericks of Caniambo have put their well regarded grazing property in north-east Victoria up for auction after 144 years.
Ridd's block is being sold by a Wimmera pioneering family.
Queensland
Enterprises tantalising investors range from major cattle and grain operations to stunning lifestyle properties including Forest Gate on the edge of Toowoomba.
Covering 125 hectares (309 acres), the $4 million property listed with The Agency features a five Queensland style homestead with panoramic views, sheds and productive cattle country.
Likewise, Manderley in the Lamington district is set to impress. Covering 65ha (161 acres), the eco-retreat is situated high in the Christmas Creek Valley in a central park-like setting.
Also on offer is a stand-out 611ha (1510 acres) eastern Darling Downs property with significant water assets being sold by Webster Cavanagh Rural through an offers to purchase process.
Located east of Dalby, the property features highly productive, self-mulching black soils and 1150 megalitre of on-farm water storage.
One property that is certain to have the cattle industry's attention is Baratria, the Teys family's mainly downs country aggregation located between Longreach and Winton.
To be sold by Brodie Agencies through an expression of interest process, closing on November 17, the 77,747ha (192,117 acre) lightly stocked property is estimated to run up to 8000 head.
Also commanding plenty of attention will be the blue chip Moonie livestock and cropping property Tullaville.
Offered by the Cameron family, the 2267ha (5602 acre) freehold property also has a 2000 head feedlot approval is also in place and will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness in Toowoomba on October 27.
Likewise Goondiwindi property Alma is well suited as a mixed farming and grazing enterprise or a more intensified forage cropping and backgrounding operation.
Offered by John and Jennifer Hurley, Alma covers 1389ha (3432 acres) and will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Goondiwindi on October 7.
In Central Queensland the Bowen family's property Maloa has 160ha developed for irrigation. To be auctioned by Elders on October 12, the 192ha (474 acre) freehold Biloela property is situated in the heart of the Callide Valley.
South Australia
In South Australia, locals will gather again at the Naracoorte Town Hall on October 7 for the sale of the Spence farm Chessington.
The Lameroo Bowls Club is the venue for the auction of the Walker family's four farms on October 13.
Not all properties are going to auction, expressions of interest are sought for collections of farms being sold together - one group on the Fleurieu Peninsula and the other on the Eyre Peninsula.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.