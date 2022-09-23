Farm Online
Farm prices are still red hot with anticipation building for more sizzling spring sales

By Mark Phelps and Chris McLennan
September 23 2022 - 1:00am
One of the Wimmera's pioneering farm families is offloading a block of quality farmland near Stawell through an online auction next month.

Anticipation is building across rural Australia for the many millions of dollars of farmland set to change hands over the spring.

