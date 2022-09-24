One of Victoria's original farm families has sold their property and are now preparing their treasures accumulated over the past 160 years for sale.
For many locals, the clearing sale at Prospect in Ceres will be a sad farewell for the Leigh family.
The historic sandstone home and remaining 90 hectare (22 acre) property was sold by Charles Stewart agencies earlier in the year.
Charles Stewart is also running the clearing sale on location on October 1.
Prospect is only 10 minutes from Geelong.
The grand two-storey colonial Georgian style residence with slate roof and five bedrooms was built in 1861 for pioneer settler John Leigh.
His direct descendants are now handing Prospect over to a new owner.
The elevated property boasts views of Geelong, Corio Bay, Bellarine Peninsula across to Point Nepean.
The machinery and sundries clearing sale at 50 Prospect Road for the Leigh brothers will get under way at 9.30am.
Some of those items listed include tractors, balers, trailers, Sunbeam wool press and a "large amount of farm tools and workshop tools".
Even an anvil is listed for farm memorabilia buffs.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
