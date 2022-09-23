Negotiations continue on Central West country

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the NSW Central West property Kirribilli, which did not attract a bid or offer when it was put to auction on Friday.
Located 15km west of Nevertire on the Mitchell Highway, Kirribilli is 631 hectares (1560 acres) of flat country with red alluvial loam to self-mulching grey soils.
The property has 440ha of arable country including 60ha that was sown with a lucerne mix. There is also 140ha of established saltbush.
Timbers include box, rosewood, pine, belah, wilga, and river gum.
Kirribilli is watered by a bore and has 11 dams. The average annual rainfall is 533mm (21 inches).
Structural improvements include an old weatherboard homestead, machinery and hay sheds, shearers quarters, a silo, steel cattle yards, and a shearing shed and yards
Jason Hartin, 0429 894 334, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
