THE 98 hectare (243 acre) Christmas Creek Valley horse property Lara Downs has sold at auction for $2.25 million, slightly above pre-sale expectations.
Located 20km south of Beaudesert, the property had 16 inspections by potential buyers. Four of the seven bidders were active at the Ray White Rural auction on Friday.
Described as having "all the good bones of a great property", Lara Downs has good soils and water as well as views to the boarder ranges.
The horse infrastructure is less than eight years old and includes 14 stables, three stallion paddocks, 10 spelling paddocks, 10 medium to large paddocks, a vet shed, breeding arena, loading yards, sand arena and a round yard.
Most of the paddocks are serviced by laneways with water supplied by a bore and a spring fed gully.
Large areas of the property have been sown with improved pastures and parts can be irrigated from underground mains.
Other improvements include the four bedroom, two bathroom main house, and a three bedroom timber home, which requires renovation.
Both houses over look the majority of the horse infrastructure, with views over the Christmas Creek valley and to the border ranges.
The marketing of Lara Downs was handled by Andrew Thomson, Ray White Rural Beaudesert.
