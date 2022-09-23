Farm Online

First foundation poured for Southern Hemisphere's largest wind farm

September 23 2022 - 12:00am
The first foundation has been poured for the record breaking MacIntyre Wind Precinct in southern Queensland.

AFTER three months of earthworks and ground preparation, concrete has begun to pour for the largest wind farm in the southern hemisphere.

