First foundation poured for Southern Hemisphere's largest wind farm

AFTER three months of earthworks and ground preparation, concrete has begun to pour for the largest wind farm in the southern hemisphere.
When completed the MacIntyre Wind Precinct's 180 turbines located on grazing land west of Warwick in Queensland will generate 1026 megawatts of renewable electricity, enough power for the equivalent of 700,000 homes.
Acciona Energia managing director Brett Wickham said construction was proceeding at full steam on the 35,000 hectare southern Queensland site, creating nearly 700 jobs and supporting hundreds of local businesses in the process.
"We've committed to procuring as much work as possible from local businesses so that the benefits are felt right throughout the community," Mr Wickham said.
"These major projects are vital in the regions helping to create new economic foundations that can support larger local economies and new employment opportunities for those living in the area."
The $2 billion project is procuring $500 million in work from Queensland businesses. From earthworks, transport and accommodation to food and engineering, the project is being delivered to support as many Queensland businesses as possible, Mr Wickham said.
Queensland based Ark Energy and co-investor in the MacIntyre Wind Farm said that the site was setting the standard for renewable energy developments around the country.
Ark Energy CEO Daniel Kim his company would use renewable energy from the MacIntyre to decarbonise its zinc refinery operations in Townsville, becoming one of the first major refineries in the world to produce "green" zinc.
Queensland Government-owned electricity generation and trading company CleanCo also has a power purchase agreement for 400MW of the energy to be produced.
CleanCo CEO Tom Metcalfe said the significant project would be vital to CleanCo growing its renewable portfolio and supporting the Queensland Government's net zero goals.
Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the pouring of the first tower foundation was more proof that renewable energy equals more jobs in regional Queensland.
The pouring of the first foundation follows on the back of the MacIntyre Wind Farm Community Morning Tea to celebrate the recipients of the 2022 Community Sponsorship recipients.
This year over $100,000 was awarded across 25 local organisations in support of projects that promote sustainable development, health and education or contribute towards addressing social disadvantage within the community.
