Energised wind farm, grazing country on the market

VERSATILE Southern Tablelands grazing property Hillview Park is being offered with a significant upside.
Located a two-and-a-half hour drive from Sydney and 90 minutes from Canberra, the 911 hectare (2251 acre) Goulburn district property has an approved, but still to be constructed, 13 turbine windfarm.
The windfarm agreement is a 30-year lease (with a 30-year option) and is set to provide substantial passive income.
The wind farm, Crookwell 3, will deliver a substantial passive income of about $235,000 a year indexed to CPI.
In addition, a Transgrid powerline easement is to be created over the property with an agreed one-off payment of $500,000 to be passed on to the incoming purchaser.
Well suited to cattle breeding, wool and lamb production, the picturesque property offered by Donoghoe and Son comprises of undulating to low hills, with red basalt, friable clay and sandy loams.
Hillview Park is currently running 200 Angus breeding cows and 1500 Merino ewes in a self-replacing Merino breeding operation.
There are 23 well-fenced, main paddocks, which have pastures including phalaris, cocksfoot and clovers as well as native grasses.
Some 121ha is currently cropped and there is a 36 megalitre irrigation licence.
There is also a 6ML stock and domestic licence, 40 dams and frontages to Pejar and Steves creeks.
Hillview Park has a rich and colourful history dating back to the 1840s, including the convict built bluestone homestead, an historic Cobb & Co Inn, locally known as the Traveller's Rest.
The charming four bedroom colonial, bluestone and brick homestead was built by convicts circa 1840 and is a fine example of historic architecture.
The superior condition of the homestead is a testament to craftsmanship of the era.
The region also comes with plenty of colonial folklore, with bushrangers once active in the region.
Hillview Park will be auctioned by Elders in Goulburn on October 12.
Contact Mike Clifton, 0400 095 902, or Richard Gemmell, 0428 164 672, both of Elders NSW Rural Real Estate.
