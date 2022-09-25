Farm Online
Watch

Endangered brush-tailed rock wallaby at Aussie Ark in Barrington Tops pauses pregnancy

September 25 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video by Aussie Ark

NSW Hunter region conservation organisation, Aussie Ark, has been shocked at the unexpected arrival of a new miracle brush-tailed rock wallaby joey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.