Scenic Rim dairies launch what could be Australia's first ever sheep, camel, goat and cow cheese

September 23 2022 - 8:00am
The EWE+3 team - Paul Martin from Summer Land Camels, Dallas and Carolyn Davidson from Towri Sheep Cheese dairy, Nathan Jackson from Naughty LIttle Kids, and Kay and Dave Tommerup from Tommerup's Dairy. Picture EWE+3

Four Queensland dairy farmers have come together to launch what is potentially Australia's first ever sheep, camel, goat and Jersey cow cheese.

