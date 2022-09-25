While the transfer of the Bercar records occurred seamlessly, it was not the same for all of Leo's investments. Recently Leo discovered gaps in the records of several of his new cows, including the highly ranked Brookbora Love Lies 748 EX-91. Bred by Robert and Sandra Bacon, of Brookbora Jerseys in Northern Victoria, Love Lies 748 was bought as a milking two-year-old at the Global Impact Supremacy Sale in 2020. Boasting a BPI of +298 (April 2022), the former IDW Youth Show Champion ranks among the top 5 per cent of the breed. However, when Leo added her to his on-farm herd management software, without notifying his herd-recording centre, he unknowingly created a duplicate National ID, therefore disconnecting her performance data from the broader herd improvement network.