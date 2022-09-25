Farm Online
Orford dairy farming McGrath family ensures records are updated when buying new cows

September 25 2022 - 3:00am
Leo McGrath, Wootanga Park Jerseys, Western Victoria, is aiming to breed one of Australia's top Jersey herds.

FOR the McGrath family of Western Victoria, investing in high genetic merit bloodlines has been a way to fast-track their transition towards a fully registered herd of high-performance Jerseys.

