Agents are aiming for above $2.5 million for farmland less than an hour south of Adelaide on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Two blocks, Dennis Bridge (120 hectares, 297 acres) and Orrocks (30ha, 75 acres), are being offered for sale across two titles.
They are being offered individually or as a whole by Raine and Horne Strathalbyn.
The farms have been used as dairy run off blocks and have been owned by the same family for 38 years.
Agents say the easy working, sandy loam soils are suited to both grazing and hay/cropping.
The peninsula enjoys good annual rains and these farms have the added water security of a permanent creek.
Agents say the land is perfect for "the solitude-seekers who also love a spot of farming, fishing or surfing".
Along with those good soils and good water, the region also enjoys a warmer climate which provides good early feed and a less harsh environment for young stock and springing heifers.
The permanent water can be pumped to a header tank for livestock.
There is a three-bedroom home on one block which is currently tenanted.
The land includes basic cattle yards, a central raceway, older hay shed, and implement shedding, plus 12 fenced main paddocks fed by reticulated water and troughs.
This undulating, well treed country adjoins Newland Head Conservation Park at the rear.
Waitpinga's beaches are five kilometres away from the front of the blocks.
They are 11km from Victor Harbor and 90km from Adelaide.
The larger Dennis Bridge block is expected to make around $2m and has about 10ha sown to oats.
Orrocks has a price guide of around $550,000 with about 30ha sown to barley.
Council rates (inc. levies): $1,374.60 per annum approx.
Best offers close on October 5 unless sold prior).
For more information contact Raine and Horne's Paul Clifford on 0427 796144.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
