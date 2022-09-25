'New cattle yards are the best investment we've made'

Justin and Amy Dickens have recently installed a new set of Te Pari cattle yards, and they couldn't be happier with the system.

Justin and Amy Dickens operate JAD Speckle Park at Yeoval in Central NSW. They are passionate about the Speckle Park breed and have a successful seed stock business alongside a commercial trading operation. Last year they installed a new set of Te Pari Cattle Yards.



"We had seen some Te Pari yards in NZ on our travels and liked them. The way that it's overhead braced and bolted to the concrete slab - it's very, very workable.

"Now we've got them, it's literally made a huge difference, not to just the running of the business but to the family being able to operate safely and efficiently with the new facilities," said Justin.

Justin and Amy chose a Titan Hydraulic Cattle Crush with an automatic drafting module; it has hydraulic squeeze and safe and easy access for vet work such as AI and ET.

"We spend less time in the yards now with the cattle. They flow beautifully into the c-force and once they're in there (the race) we're on the catwalk and it's very user friendly. We can get animals in and out much quicker than we used to and certainly in a very good frame of mind," said Justin.

The cattle yards were designed to maximise cattle flow and make sorting safer and easier. The diamond transfer pens in between the lead in pens mean Justin can easily transfer animals between pens or manually sort them before they get to the race.

The diamond transfer pens in between the lead in pens mean Justin can easily transfer animals between pens or manually sort them before they get to the race.

"One of the main features that swayed us towards Te Pari was the fact that all of their components, not just the panels and the gates, but all through their crush is all hot dip galvanised after manufacture, so it's galvanised inside and out.



"With the Te Pari Yards hot dip galvanised and bolted to the slab, we just hose it out. There's no sign of rust after 12 months and I can't see that changing really. It's a very thick galvanising coating they put on and it's done properly," said Justin.

Justin and Amy chose a Titan Hydraulic Cattle Crush with an automatic drafting module; it has hydraulic squeeze and safe and easy access for vet work such as AI and ET. The crush has an integrated RFID tag reader that is connected via Bluetooth to their Te Pari T30 Scale Indicator, this makes recording weights and all the other genetic traits they monitor much easier.



"The crush is the best I've ever worked with. To be able to use it with the remote and operate all the draft gates and the entry and race gates is a really good design. We can adjust our squeeze and catch our cattle all with a remote and it's instant really, our kids can operate it just as well as we can, it just works extremely well," said Justin.

"I think today in agriculture we've got to be very mindful of our staff and ourselves and the safety in which we work our stock in. With this set of yards I'd find it hard to find a better set as it's very user friendly and very safe.



"The catwalk lets you move the cattle up and down the race very easily, it's very user friendly for a one-person operation. It's been the best investment we've ever made in our business and we're about to put in another set of yards at the northern end of the farm, just for efficiency reasons. We'll go with Te Pari again - it's already ordered. It's been a really, good move and the only regret I've got is that we didn't do it five years earlier," said Justin.

Find out more about Te Pari Cattle Yards on their website www.tepari.com or call the team on 1800 650 682.