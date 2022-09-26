Farm Online
Growers take lessons from past two years to prepare for fall armyworm

By Sally Downie
September 26 2022 - 8:00am
Taree-based agronomist Matt Thompson with dairy farmer Hannah Bake, Crossmaglen via Coffs Harbour, NSW, inspecting corn for fall armyworm last year. Picture by Jamie Brown

As growers in across Australia gear up for the third season with fall armyworm, the lessons learnt from the past two seasons will play a critical role.

