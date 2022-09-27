An historic homestead which spent time as a school and a post office has sold for $1.25 million in Mount McKenzie.
Also, the former Salvation Army citadel in Burra which was badly damaged in a fire last year is on the market for $450,000.
Historic buildings change hands more often than most would think in rural parts of South Australia.
The renovated Mount Mackenzie homestead (1894) offered obvious lifestyle appeal to buyers with its four hectares and slice of Barossa Valley history.
The old citadel (1885) at Burra only stopped operating in the 1950's when it was converted to a private residence.
It was badly damaged in a fire last year and has been re-built restored and put on the market.
At the time, authorities estimated the damage caused by the fire to cost $300,000.
Located in the heritage listed town of Burra, the old bluestone citadel is set on 1210 square metre block.
On the ground level, the home has an industrial style kitchen, bathroom, two large living areas and three bedrooms.
Adjoining is the spacious hall section of the building which could be further converted or used for open plan living.
Upstairs there is a large mezzanine living area overlooking the hall, three further bedrooms, another living area, plus two lofts.
Outside is a wood-fired sauna plus a double length garage.
After being rebuilt, the property has new plumbing, new electrics, new roof and roofing timbers, and brand new interior.
The eye-catching facade has stayed the same.
In the Barossa Valley, a buyer has paid $1.25 million for a piece of Mount McKenzie's history.
For sale was a well renovated built homestead featuring luxurious modern updates and quality finishings.
The three-bedroom homestead was originally owned by the head horticulturalist at the pioneering Angas family's Collingrove Estate.
Over its long history, the homestead has been used as a dairy and beef cattle farm.
It provided temporary housing for the Mount McKenzie school and was also utilised as the post office for some time.
The property's barn often hosted extravagant parties and dances for the surrounding districts until 1924 when the Village hall across the road was built.
A modern point of difference are truffles.
One hundred Black Perigord truffle inoculated English oak trees line a back paddock, ripe to produce truffles within the next year.
It was sold by SA Homes and Acreage.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
