Farmers urged to be vigilant about cattle consuming scrap metal and rubbish in paddocks

By Dr Jeff Cave, Agriculture Victoria Senior Veterinary Officer
September 27 2022 - 8:00am
Cattle are not talented at selectively grazing and what they eat they tend to swallow. Picture by Carlene Dowie

For many years Agriculture Victoria has conducted disease surveillance projects at Victoria's major knackeries.

