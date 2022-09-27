Farm Online
Home/Beef

Another view of the environmental footprint of livestock: Dr Jimmy Smith to speak at TropAg

September 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jimmy Smith, from the International Livestock Research Institute, is working to dispel common misconceptions about small-scale livestock systems. Credit: ILRI

When it comes to the environmental footprint of livestock production and the consumption of livestock-derived foods such as milk, meat and eggs, Jimmy Smith, director general of the International Livestock Research Institute believes that 'where one stands is a function of where one sits'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.