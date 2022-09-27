Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

AACo acting CEO David Harris now officially managing director

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:18am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Harris

The Australian Agricultural Company has confirmed its acting chief executive officer, David Harris, will permanently fill the $700,000 a year role as CEO and managing director.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.