Louis Dreyfus buys Emerald Grain to expand crop business footprint

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 27 2022 - 4:00am
Emerald Grain's storage site at Elmore in northern Victoria.

Less than two years after buying the eastern Australian grain storage and marketing business, Emerald Grain, the alternative investment group, Roc Partners, has sold it to European agribusiness giant, Louis Dreyfus Company.

