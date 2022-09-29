Swiss vote no to ban

A MONTH ago it was Dutch farmers in the news over their protest actions against their government's intention to cut livestock numbers by a third as part of its plan to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
The Dutch farmers showed they were equal to their French colleagues when it comes to activism with blockaded roads, airports and train stations and slurry dumped at the home of the minister in charge of the program, Christianne van der Wal.
Now it is the turn of the Swiss.
With a reputation for being a bit different if not somewhat aloof to the rest of Western Europe, the Swiss went against the anti-livestock agenda being driven by climate change imperatives to comprehensively reject a proposed ban on intensive livestock farming.
The matter was put to a referendum vote on Sunday and was defeated on a 63pc NO vote.
To succeed it also needed a majority of cantons (akin to a local authority) but only the miniscule Basel City Canton out of the 26 regions managed a marginal YES vote.
The significance of this is that while the backers of the initiative talked about ethics and animal welfare, there was no doubt the agenda was as much about reducing meat consumption and repurposing land as part of the global fight against climate change.
Interestingly it was not only farmers who opposed the initiative.
Government and a majority of parliament opposed the ban arguing that animal well-being is sufficiently protected by current legislation and that the proposed ban would lead to higher prices, reduced consumer choice and a flood of foreign products coming into the country to fill the gap.
However it is unclear whether the NO vote respondents simply rejected the argument as it was put or also rejected the wider implied argument of the need to minimise animal production in order to meet emission reduction targets.
With meat prices already prohibitively high in Switzerland, voters may have responded to the clear message from both opponents and supporters of the initiative that it would mean even higher prices for animal-based products.
Similarly they may not have been convinced that livestock have to go in order to reduce emissions.
Switzerland's direct emissions are low because electricity generation is almost carbon-free with hydro, nuclear and renewables making up 97.5 per cent leaving only about 2.5pc from fossil-fuel based power stations.
Against this there are only around 1.5 million cattle and 400,000 sheep in the country and given the intensive and closely managed nature of the herds on small acreage, there would seem little reason to doubt that methane production can be eliminated through feed additives.
From what has emerged in the Netherlands and now Switzerland, it would seem the path ahead for the anti-livestock agenda being pushed as part of EU's Green Deal may face increasing resistance.
Last week North Australia Beef Research Council saw fit to shine the light once again on what it describes as its biggest single research activity and at the time the largest ever research investment of $2m in MLA funding.
CashCow was a reproductive performance study.
Before its launch in 2007 there had been no population-based studies of the reproductive performance of commercial breeding herds in northern Australia or of the major factors affecting performance in those herds.
Starting in 2008, the study recorded the reproductive performance of more than 78,000 cows in 142 breeding mobs on 72 commercial beef cattle properties stretching from the Qld/NSW border throughout Queensland, the top end of the Northern Territory, the Kimberley and into the Pilbara region.
At its conclusion in 2011 the study had established for the first time information on commercially achievable levels of performance for the major beef breeding regions of northern Australia.
Importantly this information enabled producers to focus management changes on those factors that were shown to be the highest contributors to herd reproductive outcomes.
These included country type, time of previous calving, wet season phosphorous status, cow body condition, hip-height, cow age class, cow reproductive history, severity of environmental conditions, and occurrence of mustering events around the time of calving.
Veterinarian and current chair of the North-West Qld RBRC, Ian Braithwaite, said the data captured by CashCow allowed producers to make decisions they couldn't confidently make before.
To enhance that process, NABRC and MLA developed a joint initiative in 2020 called NB2: the Northern Breeding Business strategic research, development, extension and adoption partnership.
The aim of NB2 is to deliver an estimated $20m a year in net benefits by 2027 to 250 northern beef enterprises through the adoption of CashCow's findings.
NATIONAL slaughterings have been falling steadily since mid-August with latest available figures from MLA showing just 88,000 head for week ending September 16.
In consequence four-day weeks are common in Qld and NSW sheds and three days at some southern locations.
Weather has played a part but shortage of cattle, particularly females, is the issue.
Since mid-August the weekly national female kill has dropped by 9000 head while male cattle numbers have remained relatively steady.
Heifers may be part of the story but the magnitude of the fall suggests the real shortage is in slaughter cows.
Saleyard numbers tend to support this with Roma last week offering just 400 meatworks cows in a total yarding of more than 6000 head.
The story was much the same at Wagga on Monday with only 300 in the offering.
This is despite red hot rates of over 800c/kg DW equivalent in the southern yards with Qld yards in the high 700s, a full dollar above hooks rates.
Grids have remained steady for several weeks as processors opted to sit for a while but one operator has now moved by 10-20c/kg taking YP ox to 750c and heavy cow to 690 in southern Qld. Equivalent YP ox and cow rates in his southern plants are 815 and 740 respectively but reportedly not attracting many bookings.
