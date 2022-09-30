Farm Online
John Deere's CH9 series cane harvester now available to order in Australia

September 30 2022 - 10:00pm
John Deere global cane business manager Jesse Lopez on-farm at Tully in Far North Queensland where the CH960 has been tested over the past two harvests.

An innovative two-row cane harvester that was launched in Brazil in 2020 is now available to order in Australia.

