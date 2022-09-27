Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Nutrien Ag Solutions shifts Clayton to US global products role

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly appointed Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director, Canadian, Kelly Freeman, in Melbourne with Rob Clayton, who will move to the US as global head of Nutrien's retail products business.

Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director, Rob Clayton, will leave Australia for Colorado in the US by year's end, promoted to a newly created role as global head of retail operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.