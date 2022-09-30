Agribusiness buzz in brief

A special Roy Morgan agribusiness farmer survey has identified agricultural services company, Elders, as our most trusted agribusiness brand in 2022, followed by the other big operator in the game, Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Other trusted agribusiness companies included Norco, National Australia Bank, Zoetis, Rabobank, John Deere and Delta Agribusiness.
Crop chemical names Bayer and Monsanto (both part of Bayer Crop Science) were the only agribusiness brands with net distrust scores from farmers.
Results were based on 1230 interviews with Australian farmers aged over 18 in June and July.
The 183-year-old Elders was rewarded for providing strong customer relationships, good staff, and being an established, long-standing company.
NAB, the most trusted agribusiness banker, attracted praise for its "agribusiness focus" and bankers who knew the industry, and for its financial assistance during the pandemic.
Select Harvests has forecast its 2022 almond crop will be about 1000 tonnes below previous estimates because of the wet harvest, but at least 500t better than last year.
With about 80 per cent of the 2022 crop now processed, Select tipped a total of 28,800t to 29,200t - up from 28,250t processed in 2021.
Wetter than normal harvest conditions had resulted in lower volumes, reduced in-shell weight, plus additional drying and operational costs.
However, with 72 per cent of the 2022 crop already sold, the big almond producer and processor expected a fair value price about 10 cents a kilogram better than last year at $6.75/kg.
Despite the Almond Board of Australia estimating South Australian and Victorian biosecurity restrictions to halt Varroa mite incursions left Victorian growers about 50,000 bee hives short for the recent pollination season, Select met its minimum hive requirement on all orchards, thanks to loyal apiarist support.
It tipped a 2023 crop of about 30,000t.
The Australian Agriculture Company's biggest shareholder, Joe Lewis's Tavistock/AA Trust lifted its stake by a further two per cent in September to break through the 50pc mark.
The reclusive British billionaire investor, whose Bermuda-based trust now holds almost 51pc, bought 5.8m shares in the recent acquisition spree.
AACo was prompted by media speculation to state it was delighted with the confidence Tavistock was showing in the business, it's performance and the beef business opportunities the company was pursuing, noting Tavistock had been a long time supporter and was expected to remain so.
Other shareholders have been less supportive as AACo's share price has been slipping from a mid-year high of almost $2.40 to about $1.70 this week.
Three farmer finalists from South Australia, Tasmania and southern NSW have been identified in the Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Awards.
The awards recognise farmers at the forefront of responsible irrigation, innovative water management and environmental stewardship.
Jaco Pauer from Pye Group, Parilla, SA farms potatoes, carrots and onions, produces export hay, dryland crops and has livestock.
Simon Burgess at Vaucluse Agricultural Company, Conara, Tasmania, operates a mixed cropping and livestock property growing cereals, faba beans, poppies, potatoes, seed crops and fodder for livestock.
Darrell Fiddler with DeBortoli Wines, Bilbul, in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area, irrigates rice, cotton and cereal crops.
Award entries came from across Australia spanning a range of farm and irrigation types, and according to James Craft of Zimmatic ANZ, judges were impressed with the diversity and quality.
"Entrants had an obvious awareness as to how precious water is as a resource and just how important it is that as an industry we continue to use it as efficiently as possible," he said.
Former Rural Bank chief executive officer, Alexandra Gartmann, has joined the board of farm chemical maker Nufarm and will seek shareholder endorsement at the February 2023 annual general meeting.
Ms Gartmann (pictured), who led Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's Rural Bank from late 2015 until February this year and was also Bendigo Bank's marketing, partnerships and corporate affairs group executive for two years, is the chair of Victoria's Agriculture and Climate Change Council and sits on the Australian Farm Institute board.
She has previously been CSIRO Agriculture and Food Advisory Council chair, a member of the National Rural Advisory Council and was CEO Birchip Cropping Group and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal
Nufarm chairman, John Gillam, said her appointment aligned with regular board renewal to provide the company with a diverse mix of directorship skills, experience and tenure.
Simon Banks starts work as the new Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder (CEWH) on October 3 following the recent retirement of Hilton Taylor.
The CEWH manages water for the environment on behalf of the Australian Government to support the rivers and wetlands of the Murray-Darling Basin.
Dr Banks's has previously served in a senior role at the Commonwealth Environmental Water Office from 2009 to 2014 and in senior government jobs in natural resource management, which included extensive engagement with stakeholders ranging from communities to international groups.
Dr Banks said in coming months he would travel the Basin meeting with community members, First Nations people, industry representatives, peak bodies and state government officials.
Former Costa group chief executive, Harry Debney, who held the role from 2010 until April last year, has taken back his old job.
CEO, Neil Hallahan, has stepped down less than 18 months into the role, a move which triggered a 14 per cent share price fall from about $2.50 in recent weeks to its lowest point in six years, before a slight recovery to $2.23 by week's end.
Pandemic pressure on logistics, weather disruptions to fruit and vegetable production and farm worker shortages have taken a toll on the horticultural supplier's profits, although chairman Neil Chatfield praised Mr Hallahan for navigating the company through COVID-19 and maintaining a strong financial position.
Mr Hallahan, who was previously chief operating officer at Costa, said an "intense couple of years in agriculture (was) made even more challenging with the overlay of the pandemic".
West Australia's Harvest Road Group has paid $15,500 at Royal Perth Show to buy a purebred Charolais steer auctioned to support mental health and suicide prevention programs.
The Black Dog Ride charity, set up in WA in 2009 to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention, has organised an annual steer auction as part of its fundraising efforts since 2011.
Harvest Road Group, the diverse agribusiness of Andrew and Nicola Forrest, includes the Harvey Beef brand, which is a long-time supporter of the charity.
The top priced charity steer, Winston 15, was bred and donated by Leon and Kerrie Giglia at Dardanup, and named after British wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, who suffered from the "black dog" of depression.
Winston weighed 570 kilograms after 118 days on feed.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
