About 100,000 goats are processed each year through a premium mixed farming and livestock holding for sale near Deniliquin in the heart of the Riverina.
Dan and Sally Muenster's Marong offers all sorts of farm opportunities through cropping to livestock like the goats, cattle and sheep.
The 2370 hectare (5856 acre) property is surrounded by water.
Located on the Forest Creek, it accesses irrigation supplies from the Murrumbidgee and Murray rivers for its 1000ha of mostly lasered irrigation country.
The main permanent livestock operation consists of a core breeding, self-replacing Dorper flock.
A beef herd is also actively expanding in numbers each year with the further establishment of lucerne and sub pastures.
While there are currently about 400 nannies and kids being grazed, Marong has been utilised as a goat hotel.
Marong hosts about 100,000 goats a year, which are trucked in, spelled, fed and re-trucked on to a processing facility.
Dorper ewes that are run on the owners' northern aggregation have lambs weaned early at about three months and are trucked to Marong to be finished.
Marong features about 2000ha of fertile, arable cropping country.
Yield expectations are greater than five tonnes per hectare for grain.
The property is this season growing 370ha of oats, lucerne and sub clover for fodder.
The property boasts an historic five-bedroom homestead, two cottages, four-stand wool shed, steel sheep and goat yards plus steel cattle yards.
Those goat yards are newly built to hold 5000 head.
It has extensive shedding and grain storage.
Average annual rainfall in the region is about 400mm.
The property is for sale by expressions of interest closing on October 27.
It is being offered as a whole or in two adjoining contingent holdings.
Marong is 25 minutes from Deniliquin and two hours from Albury.
For more information contact the agents from Nutrien Harcourts Deniliquin, James Sides on 0427 236791 or Jake Freshwater on 0418 586417.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
