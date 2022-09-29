Farm Online
PSP agribusinesses help Aboriginal foundations with training, cash

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:39am, first published 3:00am
Indigenous girls in a learning program supported by the Stars Foundation

Seven leading farming businesses, all closely aligned to Canadian superannuation giant, PSP Investments, have signed a funding, work placement and training agreement to help young Indigenous Australians make strides in the workforce.

