While a third La Nina declaration will benefit dairy production, continued wet weather is challenging some south-west Victorian farmers looking for a window of opportunity to harvest.
Monk and Son AG Services owner Sam Monk said the forecast wet summer meant it was "shaping up to be a great season" for silage.
"It's good news depending on what you are," he said.
"If you're a silage contractor like us, it extends the season.
"It can be challenging but you can also do a lot of work in those areas - it means a good second cut if you get the first cut off.
"But La Nina also means you can make poor quality silage if you can't get your first cuts off."
Mr Monk said they needed windows of about three to fours days to be able to harvest silage.
"So it's 100 per cent great to get second cuts, but you only get those once you've done your first one," he said.
"Overall, it's shaping up to be a great season if we get a window of opportunity to do some silage now.
"The wetter it gets, the more damage the cows do grazing paddocks."
He said the situation could turn if La Nina prevented paddocks across the western district from properly drying out.
But Mr Monk is optimistic.
"Rain in another few weeks - no one ever knocks that in a dairy farming area. Rain in October and November is great," he said.
"Farmers will make money, milk prices are solid - there's money in milking cows at the moment and if you get seasons to align with milking cows it means it's profitable."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
