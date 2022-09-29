Nutritional supplements that benefit calves, the milking herd and production are being used by some dairy farmers.
Anthony and Wendy Eccles are feeding Mylo to their calves for improved health and have seen the additional benefits of adding it to their cows' daily grain in the dairy.
Roger and Amanda Heath were pleased with the effect of BioPro in their milking herd, so started feeding the probiotic SuperCalf to their calves.
Anthony and Wendy Eccles own Purnim Holsteins, near Warrnambool, Vic, milking year-round in a rotary dairy.
They genomically test their calves, a practice which enables them to select the heifers they want to retain in their herd, those females they want to raise for the export market, and the bull calves they raise for sale.
"Genomic testing has taken the guesswork out of identifying heifers and bulls and guaranteeing their pedigrees and potential performance to buyers," Mr Eccles said.
The split-calving 500-head Friesian herd is joined in batches, using sexed semen with fixed time artificial insemination (FTAI).
Last year was the first time the Eccles used FTAI for the milking cows.
"Their conception rate has improved out of sight," Mr Eccles said.
"I join the cows at about 75-80 days in milk.
"My view of dairy farming is either you're going to breed a calf or produce milk. My focus is producing milk."
The heifers are joined at 15-months-old with one round of FTAI using sexed semen, followed by a generic straw, then by Angus mop-up bulls.
Heifers and cows that are scanned empty are given a second chance in the next joining period.
"The system works - the Angus bull only joins four or five heifers," Mr Eccles said.
The majority (70 per cent) of calves arrive in the autumn to match the growth cycle of pasture, and heifers and bull calves are retained to grow out. Spring-calved heifers are retained but bull calves are sold.
"Autumn is dry weather, and in winter and spring we grow a lot of our feed," Mr Eccles said.
"The calves that arrive in spring miss grazing on the cheapest grass.
"We have irrigation for summer pasture and crops, but the cheapest grass is outside of the summer period.
"The calves that are reared in summer are eating silage and fodder."
Calf health begins during gestation.
Mr Eccles vaccinates his cows and heifers with Ultravac Scourshield - produced by Zoetis AU - to prevent diarrhoea or scours in their calves caused by bovine rotavirus.
"Our vets recommended Scourshield to help reduce scouring in our calves. It's got the bugs that help improve the gut bacteria," Mr Eccles said.
"Now every year the cows have a booster vaccination three-to-four weeks off calving.
"We still give the calf two-to-three litres of colostrum off their cows as soon as possible after calving, otherwise the booster is a waste of time.
"Using the vaccination has knocked the scours on the head. Scours is a lot less of a problem than it used to be."
A dedicated calf shed is cleaned and disinfected between each calving period.
The shed is prepared with a thick layer of woodchips and sawdust laid across the floor, and the calf pens are set up. The calf shed and paddocks are all on Johnes-free country.
Mr Eccles employs two women specifically to raise his calves, supported by other workers. The calves are fed from buckets from day one, which Mr Eccles, from many years' experience of raising calves, believes also improves their health.
"The buckets can be easily cleaned, more easily than the teats and trays," he said.
Mylo is added once a day into the morning bucket of milk for each calf. Mr Eccles has been using the Mylo product for two years, after trying another product.
"We noticed that when we were putting a bit of product in the milk for the calves, they were eating more," he said.
"We went away from that product, and Mylo was suggested to me. I really noticed the difference in the calves after we started feeding it to them. They had more energy, shiny coats, and they had healthier guts."
After three weeks in the calf shed, calves are moved into paddocks with shelter sheds. There they transition from bucket to trough for their milk.
Mr Eccles mobs the calves according to temperament - quick drinkers are together in paddocks, while slow drinkers mobbed together in other paddocks - and continues to add Mylo to the milk.
They also transition to grain in the calf paddocks. He puts it into the trough as the milk begins to disappear.
"I put the grain into the trough while they're drinking the milk and they're drinking it before they know it, and they get used to eating grain," he said.
Mylo is fed to the calves until they are weaned.
Mr Eccles credits the supplement with enabling quick growth rates, especially in the export heifers to achieve 180-200 kilograms.
When heifers and cows calve down, five millilitres of Mylo is added to their grain portion twice a day in the dairy.
"It smells like molasses so they get excited when they get onto the rotary dairy platform," he said. "The heifers push to the front and we never use the backing gate any more for the cows."
Roger and Amanda Heath, of Wanstead Jerseys and Amor Illawarras, just out of Camperdown (Vic.), milk 380 cows in a rotary dairy. The couple chose to put antibiotic buffers in their in-feed system, using a probiotic from Australian Probiotic Solutions, called BioPro.
The cows are fed lucerne, and in south-west Victorian conditions that can be a risk for bloat. The probiotics - with probiotic bacteria, yeast and enzymes - aims to improve fibre digestibility and rumen development.
Mr Heath's hope was the BioPro would offset risk of bloat when his cows were grazing lucerne.
The proof is in the paddock and in production. Mr Heath is pleased with the health and production of his cows, and when he checks the milking herd during the day cows chewing their cud has lifted from about 40 per cent to 98 per cent with the inclusion of probiotics.
He also noticed improved digestion - the cows' manure was free of grain and fodder fibre. Production lifted by one to two litres per cow, and milk solids lifted by half a per cent.
The noticeable differences in the herd led the Heaths to extend probiotic use into the calf sheds. They add SuperCalf to the milk, for its ability to proliferate healthy bacteria in the lower gastrointestinal tract. As well as improved health overall, Mr Heath noted calves began to eat grain sooner and that affected weaning age.
"I think the probiotic has helped them get on to the grain quicker, so their weaning age has become a little bit sharper," he said.
Mr Heath has added OptiGuard and BioBooste paste to the calf-raising regime. OptiGuard is a finely milled zeolite product for treating diarhhoea and scours in calves. BioBooste paste, with added vitamin E, is fed as an immunity booster to new, stressed and sick calves. He also feeds it to cows who appear to have digestion problems.
Independent research conducted the University of Queensland and Ellinbank Research Farm in Gippsland has analysed feed supplements for their efficacy.
Research by the University of Queensland's School of Veterinary Science, in a double-blind experiment, demonstrated calves fed Mylo - produced by Terragen Biotech - were 8.4 per cent heavier at weaning and had improved gastrointestinal development.
Dr John Alawneh, former researcher at the University of Queensland, conducted research on mid-lactation cows that were fed Mylo for 24 weeks and identified a 38 per cent drop in somatic cell count.
At Ellinbank Research Farm, experiments in adding Mylo to feed demonstrated weight gain and improved health in calves, as well as increased milk productivity and reduced somatic cell counts in milking cows.
Terragen chief scientist Dr Martin Soust said calves fed Mylo were maturing faster, putting on eight per cent more weight and weaning up to 10 days earlier.
