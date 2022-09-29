Lovers of the game of golf have a unique opportunity to buy their own 18-hole course.
One of the Riverland's best courses is up for sale for $3.2 million.
Even if golf isn't your thing, the Waikerie Golf and Country Club offers a walk-in, walk-out tourist and accommodation business.
Established in 1924, the Waikerie golf club has been a hit with local farmers Julie and Brad Steinert.
They bought the club from the local community hotel in 2011 and first rebuilt the clubhouse and then added the 12 premium accommodation sites.
The par-72 course itself has been maintained by the same green keeper who has been on the job for 18 years straight.
The vastly improved course on its 49 hectares (120 acres) now receives returning visitors from all over Australia.
It has a deserved reputation these days as one of best regional golf courses in South Australia.
The property is also just a few kilometres from the River Murray, 8km from the township of Waikerie and less than two hours drive from Adelaide.
The Steinert family says the business is "showing great returns" with multiple forward bookings.
Ninety megalitres of recycled town water allocation is included with the sale.
The property is being offered walk-in, walk-out with all golf course plant, equipment and furnishings part of the deal.
The business has pre-approval for expansion.
"This opportunity lends itself perfectly to both investors and hands-on entrepreneurial purchasers looking for a new and exciting lifestyle," agents said.
For more information contact the agent from Ray White Renmark-Waikerie, Darrin Trandafil on 0430 349141.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
