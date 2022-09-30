Farm Online
Home/Beef

Heifer rearing costs key to growing beef from dairy: Jake Musson

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
September 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The economics of raising surplus calves for dairy beef production, beyond the current record cattle market, was investigated at a recent national conference. Photo: Datagene

HAVING a very good handle on homegrown feed costs will be the critical element for milk producers doing their sums on targeting the dairy beef market longer term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.