A Victorian woman has been fined for selling an invasive weed online.
The Melbourne woman was fined $2000 for selling the prohibited weed salvinia (Salvinia molesta) to buyers in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
Salvinia is a water fern which is native to Brazil but banned across Australia and has resulted in clean-up campaigns particular where it has become established in tropical areas.
Queensland authorities have released a weevil to try and slow its spread as part of its campaign.
The Victorian government said the woman had admitted in court having bought and sold a prohibited weed.
Authorities have launched campaigns to stop the online sales of prohibited weeds like salvinia and water hyacinth.
As salvinia poses a significant threat to agricultural production and the environment, Agriculture Victoria is responsible for preventing its introduction into Victoria and detecting and eradicating any infestations before they become widespread.
Agriculture Victoria senior compliance officer Mark Sellwood said the woman was initially contacted by biosecurity officers who advised her to stop selling the plant and surrender any plants.
"Despite this approach, the accused continued to sell the plants across Victoria and into NSW and Queensland and following the execution of a search warrant in October 2021, over 2000 salvinia plants were seized from the property."
Mr Sellwood said biosecurity officers continue to monitor online platforms where sales take place and warned sellers they will be intercepted and face serious repercussions.
"The financial penalties can be high, as demonstrated in this instance," he said.
Mr Sellwood said salvinia is a floating fern that can quickly form dense mats and completely cover the water surface by doubling in biomass every few days when conditions are suitable.
"If left it can block waterways, impede irrigation, prevent recreational activities and impact water quality, resulting in the loss of native flora and fauna."
If you think you have seen salvinia growing in the natural environment, in your own pond or fish tank, please contact Agriculture Victoria for free removal and treatment.
If you spot salvinia please email photographs and details of the plant to weed.spotters@agriculture.vic.gov.au and an officer will contact you to offer assistance.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
