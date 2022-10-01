Farm Online
ICMJ names Australian meat judging team to tour US

October 1 2022 - 3:00am
The ICMJ 2022 Australian team: Austin Smith, Murdoch University; coach Melanie Smith, Meat & Livestock Australia; Lawton Elliott, University of Queensland; Jasmine Wholton, Charles Sturt University; Samuel Turner, University of Queensland; Rachel Franklin, University of Sydney; and coach Nick van den Berg.

Five university students have been selected for the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging association team to tour the United States.

