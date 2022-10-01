Five university students have been selected for the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging association team to tour the United States.
Austin Smith (Murdoch University), Lawton Elliott (University of Queensland), Jasmine Wholton (Charles Sturt University), Rachel Franklin (University of Sydney), and Samuel Turner (University of Queensland) were chosen from a field of talented and passionate students who took part in the ICMJ Mort & Co Intensive Education and Development Week in south-east Queensland earlier this week.
The program exposed students to new technologies and capabilities within the meat industry during site visits to Mort & Co's Grassdale feedlot and some of Australia's major processors including NH Foods Oakey Beef Exports, Australian Country Choice and SunPork Group's state-of-the-art pork processing facility, Swickers Kingaroy.
They also took part in professional development sessions and met with Meat & Livestock Australia managing director, Jason Strong.
Australian ICMJ coaches Melanie Smith and Nick van den Berg will lead the group of five students on a three-week industry tour of the US in January where they'll also compete at several events on the US meat judging circuit.
Mr van den Berg said the US tour was an incredible opportunity for students to learn about the red meat industry in one of the largest red meat producing countries in the world.
"ICMJ's mission is to inspire and develop the next generation of leaders in the global red meat industry and this tour is a key component of our annual program," he said.
"We want students to understand where Australia fits in the global red meat industry and how the industry operates in other countries."
ICMJ's Intensive Education and Development Week is sponsored by Mort & Co. ICMJ is supported by foundation partners, Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Meat Processor Corporation as well as a range of industry sponsors.
