Farm Online
Home/Property

Gympie district property River Rose sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated September 30 2022 - 12:48am, first published September 29 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Gympie district grazing and cultivation property River Rose has sold at auction for $1.875 million.

QUALITY Gympie district grazing and cultivation property River Rose has sold at auction for $1.875 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.