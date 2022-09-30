Farm Online
Northern Pastoral Group throws support behind Cattle Australia

Updated September 30 2022 - 3:16am, first published 12:05am
Yes vote for Cattle Australia gains momentum

The Northern Pastoral Group of Companies has added its name to the call for a yes vote in the establishment of a new grassfed cattle producer representative body, called Cattle Australia.

