Yes vote for Cattle Australia gains momentum

The Northern Pastoral Group of Companies has added its name to the call for a yes vote in the establishment of a new grassfed cattle producer representative body, called Cattle Australia.
NPG represents around 2.5 million head of cattle and approximately 50 million hectares across five states of Australia.
Collectively the NPG represents 16 pastoral entities and employs over 3000 full time equivalent staff.
The NPG today released a statement saying it fully supports the establishment of Cattle Australia.
It said the beef cattle production industry was one of the largest industries in Australia and must have a single well-resourced national representative organisation.
"Representing the interests of all Australian cattle producers, Cattle Australia will be the national peak body for the grass-fed cattle industry, providing a visible, unified, and influential voice for producers," the NPG statement said.
"Cattle Australia will provide clear leadership and direction by developing and driving contemporary policy, guiding research, development, and adoption and marketing investment for the sector, and advocating on all matters important to the Australian cattle industry."
The NPG statement said purpose of Cattle Australia was to:
Cattle Australia will create business value for Australia's cattle producers and subsequently regional communities and economies in areas where they cannot succeed by working alone, according to NPG.
