Dairy Australia and Life Education have renewed their partnership following a successful 12 months educating primary school students and teachers about Australian dairy.
The partnership was developed to upskill teachers and develop engaging ways for them to educate students about the health benefits of dairy foods, and how dairy foods are produced.
Despite a challenging year with COVID-19 and disruptions in classrooms, the partnership has engaged more than 250,000 students, teachers and parents.
Together, Dairy Australia and Life Education developed educational resources and large-scale campaigns to encourage students to explore how dairy can support their health.
A key highlight was the enhancement of Life Education's Transparent Anatomical Model (TAM-e), which now exhibits a set of augmented bones to demonstrate the way calcium in dairy helps build strong bones.
The new TAM-e and supporting resources were rolled out through lessons in the Life Education vans across Australia, reaching more than 30,000 students across Terms 1 and 2 in 2022.
Other activities introduced through the partnership include the sponsorship of Australia's Healthiest Lunchbox campaign; a competition for 2021 Healthy Bones Action Week; an online school holiday cooking class; a World Milk Day campaign with Life Education's mascot, Healthy Harold; and a YouTube episode for kids' dairy education delivered by Life Education.
Dairy Australia schools engagement adviser Jennie Annand said the partnership with Life Education had provided a credible and effective channel to educate more children about the amazing health benefits of dairy.
"The school years are a critical time for dairy consumption to support children's growth and development," Ms Annand said.
"Partnering with Life Education to increase awareness of how much dairy children need and drive healthy nutrition habits is a positive step forward for our school's program."
Ms Annand said it was important to have the industry and education working together to develop programs and support teachers educating school kids.
The Dairy Australia and Life Education partnership renewal will focus on enabling teachers to educate students about dairy, ensuring Australian curriculum is equipped with an understanding of dairy benefits.
For more information on the schools' programs and to view footage of past activity, visit dairy.edu.au.
