Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy Australia and Life Education partnership works in schools to promote dairy's nutritional benefits

September 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Life Education Mascot Healthy Harold holding Dairy Australia's logo. Graphic supplied by Dairy Australia

Dairy Australia and Life Education have renewed their partnership following a successful 12 months educating primary school students and teachers about Australian dairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.