A veterinarian has taken to social media to share the happy news of the arrival of a cute baby animal.
Mid-last week, Dr Stephen Cutter, from the Northern Territory, a renowned vet who founded the Ark Animal Hospital in 2006, shared with his fascinated followers an X-ray image of an egg.
"In emus the dads do all the incubation and rearing, but sadly this dad is only young and abandoned the eggs a few days short of term," he told the Katherine Times.
"I took an X-ray to see how far along the eggs were and if the babies were still alive, which they were."
Earlier this week, Dr Cutter followed up on his egg post with the picture of an emu chick.
"Well, the egg in the X-ray hatched today," he said.
He told the Katherine Times four of the other eggs had been infertile, but he is expecting one more chick to hatch in the coming days.
"I already have seven emus so I won't keep her, but I have a friend who has one lonely emu and is keen for a few more emu friends."
Mr Cutter said as all his emus are pets they can't legally be released into the wild.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
