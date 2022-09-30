Farm Online

Dr Stephen Cutter got some exciting news from an emu egg x-ray

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
September 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cuteness overload. The baby emu has hatched.

A veterinarian has taken to social media to share the happy news of the arrival of a cute baby animal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.