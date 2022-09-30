TOP quality undulating Central Queensland scrub country property Emu Hills has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $5.5 million.
Offered by Ian and Gail Farmer and bought by Dan and Jill Keynes from Miriam Vale, the 820 hectare (2026 acre) property sold for the equivalent of about $6707/ha ($2715/acre).
Four of the five registered bidders were active at the auction held in the Quality Regent Hotel in Rockhampton.
Emu Hills features an abundance of introduced grass species and legumes and is located close to Biloela.
The marketing of Emu Hills was handled by Josh Heck from Nutrien Harcourts.
