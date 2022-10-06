ADF successfully advocated for an independent analysis of socioeconomic impacts of the Murray Darling Basin Plan in the southern basin. ADF supports the plan, so long as the water acquired by the Australian government achieves good environmental outcomes without harming dairy operations and rural communities. ADF believes a smart and efficient implementation of the plan can generate positive environmental and socio-economic outcomes without the need for the government to acquire an extra 450 gigalitres (GL). ADF continues to advocate for outcomes-based policymaking for water management to sustain dairy production in the food bowl of Australia.