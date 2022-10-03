Farm Online
Labour crisis bites into beef offal production

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
October 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Demand for beef cheek meat, head meat and lips is on the increase, pushing prices up.

PRODUCTION of lower-value offal is being traded off as beef processors are forced to make decisions about where to direct scarce labour resources.

