Australia's premier dairy conference, the Australian Dairy Conference, will be back in February 2023.
The event was cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next year will mark the 20-year anniversary of the event, which was started by a group of dairy farmers and first held in Shepparton in January 2003.
Since then it has grown to be Australia's pre-eminent dairy event and has been held in dairying regions around the country.
Next year's event will be held in Hobart from February 15-17.
A a pre-conference tour to start in Launceston on February 14 and will include two days of touring around Tasmania, before arriving in Hobart in time for the welcome function on the evening on February 15.
The Australian Dairy Conference always tackles the hard issues.
READ MORE: Reports from the last time the conference was held in 2020
Organisers have opened registrations and are encouraging attendees to get travel arrangements sorted early start to avoid last minute costly airfare hikes or unavailable boat crossings .
The program is still tightly under wraps as the programming committee is putting on the finishing touches.
ADC registrations have been altered to provide greater incentive and encouragement for farmers to attend.
This includes a discount for multiple registrations from the one farming enterprise.
Early bird rates are available until December 16.
The event will again feature the Young Dairy Scientist Award, which has become the most prestigious and esteemed national award for young dairy scientists and is always a highlight of the conference program.
For more information and to register head to https://www.australiandairyconference.com.au/.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.