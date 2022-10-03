Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian Dairy Conference to be held in Hobart from February 15-17, 2023

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
October 3 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Dairy Conference always tackles tough issues in the industry, as this session on workplace culture did at the 2020 conference in Melbourne. Picture by Carlene Dowie

Australia's premier dairy conference, the Australian Dairy Conference, will be back in February 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.