Wet spring weather patterns continue to dominate.
In the Pacific, there was a further intensification of the La Nina in recent weeks with well below average SST anomalies occurring in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
It is now likely that this third La Nina will be considered a fairly strong one.
Warm water anomalies across the western Pacific also strengthened, which also confirms this pattern.
This is consistent with current modelling, which shows that we are likely to see the peak of the La Nina from early October through to early December.
As a result of this peak, it is likely La Nina will have its greatest impacts earlier in the season.
This means that, unlike the previous La Nina events that saw the heaviest rain occur in late summer and autumn, this may result in the heaviest rain occurring more in spring and the first half of summer.
As moisture levels tend to peak in the second half of summer and early autumn, this could be good news in that it slightly reduces the risk of significant rain and flooding in the second half of summer. But it certainly does not rule it out.
This year it will be worth monitoring the strength of the monsoon, as often strong monsoonal bursts of westerly winds in the western Pacific can help break down the La Nina pattern.
A strong, dominant monsoon has been lacking in recent years.
But with the warmer water in the eastern Indian Ocean, there is a slightly higher chance of this occurring this season.
In the Indian Ocean also, a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is continuing, and this is likely to remain negative for the rest of the year.
Fortunately, the impacts of the IOD tend to weaken into summer.
Although, the negative IOD has helped generate elevated rainfall patterns through recent months. This has resulted in a majority of NSW river catchments trending more saturated than normal, making these more prone to flooding with less rainfall than would usually be needed for flooding.
To the south, the Southern Annular Mode (SAM) has generally remained positive, which allows the easterly winds from the La Nina to dominate.
While La Nina events are often associated with above average rainfall, what they actually do is generate an increase in easterly winds.
This subsequently increases moisture levels.
