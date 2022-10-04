Farm Online

It's may stay wet underfoot

By Don White, Weatherwatch
October 4 2022 - 9:00pm
Unlike the previous La Nina events that saw the heaviest rain occur in late summer and autumn, the latest system may result in the heaviest rain occurring more in spring and the first half of summer.

Wet spring weather patterns continue to dominate.

