Canada a beef competitor and customer: Over the Hooks with Steve Martyn

By Steve Martyn
Updated October 5 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 10:00pm
Canada is both an important beef and sheepmeat market for Australia as well as being an international competitor, Steve Martyn writes. Picture by Shutterstock.

Canada passed its new "Safe Food For Canadians" regulations in 2019 as a modern legislative framework for the safety of food commodities as well as ensuring that Canada's ability to compete in the international food market was maximised.

