Fancy a splash of orange juice with your Murray cod?
If you do, then this little farm in the eastern Riverina is perfect for you.
The unique seven hectare property at Yoogali, near Griffith, provides two income streams.
The first is fish.
Two ponds have been built on the farm spanning 1.5ha which are capable of fattening 35,000 Murray cod.
There is also a 4.75ha, 1300-tree Valencia citrus plantation alongside the ponds.
The picturesque site at 2621 Morley Road, Yoogali, is located 7km east of Griffith.
Agents from CBRE are expecting offers in excess of $2.25 million for the farm.
Murray cod are the largest freshwater fish in Australia, capable of reaching 100kg, and agents say the land-based aquaculture model at Yoogali has one of the lowest environmental footprints in the industry.
CBRE's James Auty and Matt Childs are managing the selling campaign, with expressions of interest invited by October 19.
"Demand for Murray cod is rising as awareness of the species grows around the world, and even a smaller-scale farm like this one is a rare avenue into a lucrative industry," Mr Auty said.
"Paired with the established citrus orchard, it represents a turn-key, low-maintenance farming opportunity with dual incomes in an idyllic location just outside Griffith."
The fully-automated fish operation has been developed over the past decade, with walkways to access the nets in each pond, and comes with an existing supply contract.
Producing an annual yield of approximately 174 tonnes, the citrus orchard was planted in 1993.
Both operations are underpinned by a reliable water supply which includes two megalitres of high security water, six megalitres of general security plus 40 Murrumbidgee Irrigation delivery entitlements.
The four-bedroom brick home was constructed in the 1990s, and features a recently-renovated kitchen, wood fire, open verandas, BBQ area and manicured garden.
Other improvements include a modern machinery shed, solar power systems, a concrete driveway, two-car garage and an electric security gate.
For more information contact James Auty on 0407 053367 or Matt Childs on 0418 512495.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
