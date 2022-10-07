Being a farm hand is still the most dangerous occupation in the Northern Territory.
This reality gives pause to romantic notions held by generations of school leavers planning to head north to spend time as a jackaroo or jillaroo on a big cattle station.
Despite many workplace safety campaigns by farm and government organisations, the latest NT Worksafe statistics show farm work was still "the number one occupation for serious injuries".
Farm hands have topped the "most dangerous" occupation in the Territory for at least three years in a row.
Those statistics reveal occupations in the Territory where workers were most at risk.
Farm hands came in first with 4.3 per cent of all injury claims last year, followed by social workers, truck drivers and motor mechanics all with 3.3pc of claims.
The previous year "farm hands" was still the most dangerous occupation, but with 9pc of all claims.
The year before that farm hands was far and away the most dangerous but with 9.3pc of claims.
In the past year, nurses came in fifth with 3.2pc of claims.
Health and community services came in the highest of all industries for the number of claims, not agriculture.
Two fatalities were recorded in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry over the past year.
Three fatalities were recorded in "cultural and recreational services" with one in mining and one in transport and storage.
In the past year, according to the statistics, there were three worker fatalities and four fatalities classified as a bystander.
A bystander is a person killed as a result of someone else's work activity, while not engaged in a work activity of their own.
Most claims were from males in the 25 to 34 year age group.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
