Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

More injury claims are made by farm hands in the NT than any other occupation

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 7 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In one incident late last year, an overseas man was killed by lightning while fertilising mango trees in the Top End. The lightning struck a nearby tree, also injuring two other workers on the flat-bed metal trailer. Picture from NT WorkSafe.

Being a farm hand is still the most dangerous occupation in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.