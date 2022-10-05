Farm Online
Home/Property

Productive Ashburton and Paeroa hit the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 5 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE Ashburton and Paeroa aggregation is 1002 hectares (2475 acres) of freehold country in the Sutton district of New South Wales, just north west of the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.