Productive Ashburton and Paeroa hit the market

THE Ashburton and Paeroa aggregation is 1002 hectares (2475 acres) of freehold country in the Sutton district of New South Wales, just north west of the ACT.
Held by the Hardy family over four generations since the 1890s, the aggregation has 140ha of Yass River flats, 160ha of improved pastures, 300ha of lightly timbered native grazing, 230ha of timbered hills and 65ha of heavier timber with granite outcrops. The balance of the property is support land.
Adding to the appeal of the property is its Rural RU1 zoning, which makes the property a landbank opportunity suitable for future sub-division with 40ha building allotments.
Ashburton is described as having an outstanding balance of productive and versatile soil profiles ranging from rich flood plain grey/brown clay loams to soft free draining red loams which are ideal for grape growing, vegetable crop production and pasture development.
The property is watered by two bores connected to header tanks that supply troughs in most paddocks in addition to strategically placed dams.
The Yass River forms part of the boundary on the western side with a 5km frontage.
The country adjoining the river flats is soft grazing country with areas suitable for fodder and hay production.
Improvements include the four bedroom, two bathroom home and a two bedroom cottage. Both homes are only a few years old.
There is also a four stand shearing shed, three machinery sheds, two hay sheds, grain storage facilities including two silos, and various storage sheds.
The aggregation is being offered for sale as a whole or in two separate parcels. Ashburton is 554ha (1368 acres), while Paeroa is 448ha (1107 acres).
Sales in the region in the past six months indicate values in the $20,000 to $24,000/ha range.
Ashburton and Paeroa is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing on November 10.
Contact Phil Rourke, 0418 667 659, Anthony Harris, 0408 241 964, or Eamon Burke, 0428 443 490, Nutrien Harcourts.
