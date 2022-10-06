MOOLYUNG Station in the Waterloo district north west of Bundaberg is one of the region's longest established properties.
Offered by Tom and Helen Wainwright after almost 40 years of ownership, the multi-title 888 hectare (2195 acre) property runs an average of 350 breeders producing Brahman/Charalois-cross progeny.
There are more than 120ha of improved pastures including Rhodes, signal, blue grass and stylos and tropical legumes as well as native species.
Moolyung's has nine main paddocks, laneways and holding paddocks, which are watered by dams, bores, springs and creeks.
In the northern section of the property there is opportunity to harvest mature timber species including blue gum, Queensland peppermint gum, spotted gum and ironbark.
Moolyung's decomposed granite and loam soils also offers an opportunity for horticultural crops, having successfully grown grapes and forage crops in the past.
Improvements include a four-bedroom brick homestead set in landscaped gardens as well as an orchard, vegetable gardens and aviaries.
There is also a large machinery shed, aircraft hangar and workshop.
Moolyung is also well situated for boating and fishing. It is 27km to the mouth of the Kolan River and Norville Park Beach. Baffle Creek at Winfield is 30km away, while it is 38km to Lake Monduran.
Moolyung Station will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Bundaberg on November 10.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural, Rockhampton.
